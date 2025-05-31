Sooner softball to face Texas in Red River Showdown, with title and faith in focus

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team faces Texas in the Red River Showdown at Devon Park as they pursue a fifth straight national title, playing with faith and focus.

By: Graham Dowers

The University of Oklahoma softball team returns to the field Saturday for the Red River Showdown, taking on rival Texas in a high-stakes matchup at Devon Park. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

The Sooners are riding high after a dramatic walk-off home run in their previous game and now aim to continue their pursuit of a fifth consecutive national title, which is an unprecedented milestone in NCAA softball history.

This year, fans may notice players holding up four fingers during games. Team members say the gesture is a symbol of their faith, representing “the fourth man in the fire,” a biblical reference to God’s presence in adversity. Players have said that whether they win or lose, they believe God is with them on the field.

With standout performances from players like Ella Parker, the Sooners are confident as they continue their championship run. As they take on the Texas Longhorns in one of college softball’s most intense rivalries, all eyes are on OU as they chase history.