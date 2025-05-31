FEMA opens disaster centers in Oklahoma to assist wildfire victims

FEMA has opened disaster recovery centers in seven Oklahoma counties to help wildfire victims apply for financial assistance.

By: Graham Dowers

Federal agencies are now on the ground in seven Oklahoma counties, including Payne County, to assist residents impacted by the devastating wildfires earlier this year. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened disaster recovery centers to help victims apply for financial assistance, even if they already have insurance.

FEMA officials say many homeowners may find that insurance policies fall short of covering the full cost of recovery, making federal aid an essential resource.

Residents affected by the wildfires are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance either in person at a disaster center or online.

To apply, individuals will need:

An email address Their home address Their Social Security number

The disaster centers aim to provide guidance, financial relief, and recovery resources as communities continue to rebuild.

For more information or to begin an application, visit disasterassistance.gov.