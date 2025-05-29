Empowering Oklahoma women through the Breast Cancer Survivorship Expo

Bridging the gap of information for breast cancer survivors, Project 31 hosts Survivorship Expo on June 7, featuring wide-ranging experts. Learn from Director Sarah McLean, a two-time cancer survivor.

By: Victor Pozadas

There are a lot of factors to consider after breast cancer goes into remission, from physical therapy or nutritional issues, Project 31 wants to help people learn about them with their Survivorship Expo happening June 7.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is joined by Reporter Addie Crawford as she learns more about the Expo and what the mission for Project 31 is.

Executive Director Sarah McLean was diagnosed when she was 24, and again when she turned 34. She has dedicated her work to all her fellow survivors.

"We want to make sure that survivors are being equipped with the tools that they need to be empowered to make good decisions," McLean said. "It can be hard when you're trying to make these life-altering decisions when you don't have all the information."

The Expo will feature a wide array of experts and doctors from different fields all regarding the path to recovery for survivors. From reconstruction options, to physical therapists, the event tries to answer as many questions as possible when it comes to breast cancer.

"It doesn't matter where you are in your journey," McLean said. "you could be newly diagnosed, you could be metastatic. Either way, you're welcome here."

The Breast Cancer Survivorship Expo begins June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside OU Children's Hospital at the Samis Education Center and will include lunch with registration.

You can find more details on the organization's official website.