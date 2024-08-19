Logan Co. Man Arrested, Accused Of Stabbing Wife

A Logan County man has been taken to jail, accused of stabbing his wife, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

By: News 9

A Logan County man has been taken to jail, accused of stabbing his wife, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, Don Gable, 71, was arrested after someone arrived at his home and found him stabbing a woman.

The woman was his wife, who sustained multiple stab wounds. The witness intervened to stop the attack, injuring Gable.

Both Gable and his wife were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The wife is in stable condition and recovering.

Gable was released from the hospital and immediately booked into the Logan County Detention Center.