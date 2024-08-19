Bridge Over I-40 In Elk City Closed Due To Damage

Monday, August 19th 2024, 11:56 am
The South Randall Bridge over Interstate 40 in Elk City is closed due to damage caused by an oversized vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
OHP said the vehicle was carrying an excavator, and the impact cracked three of the four main support beams, which will require significant repairs.
They said repairs will take approximately 4 to 5 months.
