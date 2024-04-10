Update: Woodward County Firefighters Recovering From Burn Injuries

Jared Brittain and Max Clark of the Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department were injured after their firetruck was overrun by flames on Saturday while fighting a wildfire a few miles southwest of Sharon, Oklahoma.

By: News 9

-

A large wildfire in Woodward County on April 6 left two firefighters injured, according to the Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department.

Jared Brittain and Max Clark were injured while fighting a fire in south Woodward County, according to the fire department.

In a recent press release, The Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department stated that Clark was released from the hospital on Saturday, and after receiving medication for an upper respiratory viral infection, he is now at home.

The release also stated that Brittain still remains in the Baptist Integris Medical Center Burn Unit where he is recovering.

The full statement can be read below:

"The Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department provides the following updates on Firefighter Brittain and Firefighter Clark who were injured in the 57 Fire on Saturday April 6th.

Clark was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon to recover at home. On Tuesday morning Clark went back to the doctors for more tests due to not feeling well and being in pain. Following several tests, x-rays and an EKG it was determined that he had an upper respiratory viral infection. He was prescribed medications for treatment and returned home with another appointment scheduled for next week.

Brittain remains in the Baptist Integris Medical Center Burn Unit where he is recovering. Both eyes are now open as they were swollen shut previously. His injuries are being cleaned, treated and monitored daily by an amazing team of physicians. There is no projected release date at this time.

As a reminder, those wishing to make donations to either family may do so by mailing their donation to:

Mooreland Volunteer Firefighters Association

PO Box 738

Mooreland OK 73852

Related Coverage: Large Wildfire Prompts Evacuations In Woodward County; Evacuation Centers Established