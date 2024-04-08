Woodward County Firefighters Recovering From Burn Injuries

Jared Brittain and Max Clark of the Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department were injured after their firetruck was overrun by flames on Saturday while fighting a wildfire a few miles southwest of Sharon, Oklahoma.

A large wildfire in Woodward County on Saturday left two firefighters injured, according to the Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department.

Jared Brittain and Max Clark were injured while fighting a fire in south Woodward County, according to the fire department. Clark is being released from the hospital soon with burns on his arm, the fire department says. Brittain has more substantial burns across his arms, head and face. He will not be released from the hospital at this time, according to the fire department.

The blaze erupted Saturday afternoon and has continued to burn.

The Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department's full statement can be read below:

The Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the community for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes in regards to our two firefighters who were injured during a wildland fire in the southern part of Woodward County on April 6, 2024.

Firefighters Jared Brittain and Max Clark sustained burns when their firetruck was overrun by flames.

Clark has a burn on his left arm and is expected to be released from the hospital today.

Brittain has burns on both arms, head and face area that are more substantial in nature and will take time and medical treatments to heal.

Your thoughts, prayers and well wishes are much appreciated by our fire department and community.

Person’s wishing to make monetary donations to either family may do so by sending to:

Mooreland Volunteer Fire Department

PO Box 738

Mooreland OK 73852