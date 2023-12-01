Oklahoma Super Bowl Commercial Promotes 988 Lifeline Through Comedy

The goal of 988 is to offer a resource to those who are struggling and to destigmatize getting help. Scheer, along with the Department of Mental Health, are working to make that clear in the ad.

The State Department of Mental Health is using federal dollars to promote the use of 988, the mental health lifeline, by buying ad time during the Super Bowl.

“What we’re really trying to see is reaching a demographic that is dying by suicide at the highest rate, which is males who are 34 and older,” Heath Hayes with the Department of Mental Health said.

They are trying to bring awareness on the biggest day for commercials.

“Probably one of the most ambitious productions Oklahoma has ever done,” Hayes said.

Paul Scheer is the actor and director of the ad. Scheer is known for his work as a SAG Award-winning actor, writer, producer, pod-caster, and director, according to IMDB.

“I was so excited, I didn’t believe it,” Scheer said. “To truly get the word out about something that can save a life… To me, you have to jump at that opportunity. It’s a blessing to be given that opportunity [...] Oklahoma is just leaps and bounds above anyone else in the country because they are finding ways to engage people.”

Scheer is known for engaging audiences through comedy and this project will be no different.

“When you get people laughing, I think you also build a little bit of trust,” Scheer said. “Our goal in this is to do a Super Bowl commercial that feels like a Super Bowl commercial, and then we twist it. What are these people actually thinking? You always see happy faces, tough faces, strong faces. We never see what’s actually going on in the characters’ minds.”

“Being informative and entertaining, and do it all in 30 seconds,” Scheer said.

If you or a loved one are in need of help, consider reaching out to 988.