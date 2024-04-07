Large Wildfire Prompts Evacuations In Woodward County; Evacuation Centers Established

Evacuation centers have been established in Woodward County and Gov. Kevin Stitt has requested Fire Management Assistance Grants from FEMA as a large wildfire sparked up on Saturday.

A wildfire in Woodward County late Saturday afternoon has prompted evacuations, authorities said.

News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan reports that the fire was near the town of Sharon, which is roughly 12 miles south of Woodward.

Governor Kevin Stitt posted the following statement on social media Saturday night:

The State has requested Fire Management Assistance from FEMA to aid our response to the ongoing wildfire. For those in the evacuation zone, shelter is available at 1209 9th Street in Woodward, OK 73801. God Bless our first responders and all Oklahomans in harms way.





The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said another evacuation shelter is set up at Faith United Methodist Church with address 1402 Texas Ave in Woodward.

Woodward County Emergency Management reports that the wildfire prompted the Oklahoma Forestry Services Fire Suppression Group to respond for firefighting support and coordination.

Forestry aircraft provided fire suppression assistance. County Wildfire Task Forces from Ellis, Dewey, Garfield, Grant and Major counties also responded to the wildfire.

There have been reports of possible injuries involving a firefighter, but that has not been confirmed.

Wildfires have also been reported in Blaine, Dewey, Kay, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward counties, ODEM reports.

Residents can report damage HERE.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

