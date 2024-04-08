Arrest Made In Stabbing Of Hearing-Impaired Metro Man

Oklahoma City police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a hearing-impaired man in the back. Police said the attack appeared unprovoked and the victim, who is unable to speak, did not know the man.

Tips to Crime Stoppers helped identify the suspect as 39-year-old Zachariah Whitt. Police said Whitt was arrested on Friday, a day after his picture was posted on social media.

Whitt was accused of stabbing a hearing-impaired man at a gas station in southwest Oklahoma City last month. A witness told News 9 that Whitt was allegedly looking for drugs.

“He was asking about some Fentanyl pills, and we told him we don’t do that stuff and he insisted if we knew somebody that could hook him up,” said stabbing witness. “We walking off and we told him we didn’t do anything and the guy jumped out of the car and immediately started stabbing him. You know for no reason. Bobby didn’t deserve that; he can’t even hear.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police said he survived the knife attack.

Whitt was booked into jail on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to the jail blotter, Whitt’s bond was set at $300,000.