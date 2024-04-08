Drunk Driver Hits Horse Carriages In Oklahoma City, Police Say

Police are claiming a drunk driver crashed into two horse carriages in downtown Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Monday, April 8th 2024, 4:25 pm

By: News 9


According to Oklahoma City Police, Tyrone Nolan hit the carriages at a high rate of speed, destroying them and injuring two horses and a carriage driver.

Nolan was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and charged with driving under the influence.

According to authorities, the horses are going to recover.
