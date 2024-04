The CMT Awards will honor the late Toby Keith with a tribute during the award show on Sunday.

By: News 9

Brooks and Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Sammy Hagar, and Keith's band will honor the country singer who lost his battle to cancer in February.

The CMT Awards will air on Sunday night at 7 p.m. on News 9.