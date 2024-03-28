Metro Female Correctional Officer Accused Of Sexual Battery

A Lexington correctional officer was arrested for sex crimes, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

By: News 9

According to ODOC, the female correctional officer engaged in ‘inappropriate sexual contact’ with an inmate at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.

The ODOC Office of Inspector General received a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) complaint on March 28 and launched an investigation, according to ODOC.

Authorities say that the correctional officer was removed from her post at 9:25 a.m. to be interviewed and identified. Authorities also confirmed that she was formally terminated and arrested at 3:55 p.m. and then transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

“We do not tolerate this type of behavior from any staff member,” said Executive Director Steven Harpe. “It is our mission to provide the safest environment possible for those incarcerated in Oklahoma. We will continue to remove bad actors and spotlight our dedicated staff who fulfill our mission.”

ODOC takes seriously the safety and well-being of all those in our care and will work with local law enforcement officials to prosecute the officer to the fullest extent of the law."