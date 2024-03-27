CCSO: Little Axe Threat Cleared

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call about a potential threat in the Little Axe area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities say that there was no evidence of explosives or imminent threats found. The caller has been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call about a potential threat in the Little Axe area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say that the call did not directly say that Little Axe Schools was the target, precautionary steps were taken to ensure safety and staff of the schools.

When authorities arrived at the caller's stated location, deputies cleared the high school, middle school, and elementary school, according to CCSO.

CCSO stated that specialized bomb detection canines from the OU Police Department and Moore Public Schools were used to search the buildings.

Authorities say that there was no evidence of explosives or imminent threats found. The caller has been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.

Little Axe Public Schools released a statement that can be read here in full:

Parents/Guardians of Little Axe Public Schools,

At approximately 3:00 pm, officials from Norman Police Department contacted Little Axe High School regarding a potential threat in the Little Axe area. While none of our schools, or the district were mentioned in the threat, the decision was made to release the elementary school early and get students home as safely and quickly as possible.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department has released a public statement about the situation. You may read their statement here.

The immediate response from all agencies was out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, and we are grateful for their support. Thank you to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, University of Oklahoma Police Department, Norman Police Department, and Moore Public Schools for their support.

Though the school was not directly named, Little Axe Schools will have a remote learning day on Thursday, March 28, 2024. This decision was made in anticipation of lower student attendance at school.

Additionally, thank you to our students, parents, faculty and staff, for a quick and calm response in helping to keep everyone safe.

Thank you for your help and understanding,

Dr. Jay Thomas, Superintendent

Little Axe Public Schools





Editors Note: *News 9 was previously informed by OHP, that a bomb squad was on scene. Sarah Stewart with OHP later confirmed that troopers were on the scene.