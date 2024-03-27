Enid City Councilmember Faces Challenger Ahead Of Recall Election

Wednesday, March 27th 2024, 9:38 am
Enid City Commissioner Judd Blevins faced challenger Cheryl Patterson in the city's recall election debate Tuesday night.
Petitioners gathered signatures for the recall after photos surfaced showing Blevins at the Unite the Right rally in Charleston, Virginia.
When asked about his presence at the Unite the Right rally, Blevins said it was of personal importance.
"I felt it was important to protest the removal of statues of American soldiers, of American figures," Blevins said. "If they remove statues of men who fought the war, they move onto whoever they want."
Blevins' challenger, Cheryl Patterson, responded, saying violence is not the way to enact change.
"I don’t believe that we should resort to violence in situations like that," Patterson said. "There’s other ways we can make our voices be heard."
The recall election will be on Tuesday, April 2.
