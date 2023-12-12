Mayor Holt Makes Final Case In Favor Of New OKC Arena Before Polls Open

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joined News 9 at 6 a.m. to make a case for voters to approve the near-billion-dollar plan for a new arena to replace the Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joined News 9 at 6 a.m. to make a case for voters to approve the near-billion-dollar plan for a new arena to replace the Paycom Center.

Robin Marsh: What is your message to voters in Oklahoma City as they head out today?

Mayor Holt: Well, this is a really big election. I mean, it's really the biggest election since 2008. Because it, was the year we we voted to upgrade the arena in order to get the Sonics to relocate here. And the reason it's so big is that, you know, this really dictates our status for the next 30 years, you know, this is whether we're gonna be a big league city or not this arena that we're voting on today, is how we get a long term lease with the thunder, it's how we stay a big league city.

And that's what I need people to keep in mind today, keep your eye on the big picture, you know, understand what's at stake here. This is, you know, 30 years of work that led us to this point, and we didn't come this far, just to come this far. So we've got to vote yes, we got to keep moving as a city. And on so many levels. We're just doing what we've done for either 30 years or 100 years, depending on how you look at it this week is also the 30th anniversary of maps, we've been investing in ourselves for 30 years, so let's keep doing it. For 100 years, we've been building arenas, this would be our fourth arena.

On three previous occasions, our ancestors voted to make this investment because they understood how important it was to our city's progress. But just keep doing it, you know, like, why at any point, would we with all the success that we've had for the 30 years when we get off this track? This is the exact kind of proposal that we've been approving now for some time. And we've been rewarded time and time and time again. There's never been a myth. In the last 30 years, we've worked so hard to become a big-league city, we don't want to ever stop being a big-league city. And we can now hand this legacy to our kids and grandkids and keep this status for another generation. So get out and vote yes. And remember, it's not even a tax increase. So it's a win-win all around, not a tax increase that keeps our city big league vote yesterday before 7 pm.

Lacie Lowry: Mayor, the opposition groups seem to think that the big issue for them is it's a lot of money that could be better used elsewhere on other core services and needs in our community. Can you address that?

Mayor Holt: Absolutely. Because the reality is this, you know, the existence of being a big league city meant $600 million, an annual economic impact to us in 3000 jobs. Imagine the economic devastation to the city. And even more importantly to the point you just described the impact on city services, the impact on our ability to help people at all socio-economic level if the team relocate because we don't make the investment in this arena and you suck $600 million out of our community every single year. So yeah, no, I mean, it's, it's, it's a huge mistake for the things that matter to you to lose this opportunity. And I care about those things, too. I care about other city services. I care about the work we're doing and homelessness and mental health and all these other things. And that's why I'm voting yesterday because, you know, we don't have the economic power to do those things taking us back to 1990. taking us back to being a small town. Those weren't days when we were doing much of anything for anybody. We've got to stay in a big-league city if we want to have this opportunity. Well,

Robin Marsh: Mayor Holt today, a big day the polls open at 7 am. And where are you going to be voting this morning?

Mayor Holt: Oh, I'll just be voting in my regular place. And I think your crews were even invited, you know, so I'll probably be doing that on camera and I'm looking forward to it. But I guess my last message to everybody is just don't take this for granted. Don't have regret tomorrow. Have a sense of urgency, know how important this is. You never can find the no voters the after the victory. But you can find them on election day. You need to be there to offset the no-vote. Let's win this big. I want to send a message to the country that Oklahoma City is here to stay I don't want to just win. I want to run up the score. We are a big league City and we're gonna be here for another generation.