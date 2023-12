Polls opened in OKC this morning and voters will soon decide whether taxpayers should fund a near-billion-dollar arena. Nick Singer joined News 9 this morning with the campaign against the proposal.

By: News 9

Buy Your Own Arena Campaign Hopes Voters Will Reject New Arena Proposal

-

Polls opened in OKC this morning and voters will soon decide whether taxpayers should fund a near-billion-dollar arena.

Nick Singer joined News 9 this morning with the campaign against the proposal.