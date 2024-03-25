Enid Councilmember Facing Recall Election Following White Supremacist Claims

The people of Enid will decide whether or not Judd Blevins will keep his seat as Ward 1 commissioner after a group gathered hundreds of signatures to initiate a recall election.

An Enid city commissioner is facing a recall election after claims of being tied to a white supremacist group.

Photographs published by the group Right Wing Watch show Blevins participating in a white supremacist rally, specifically, the Unite the Right rally in Charleston, Virginia, in 2017.

The Enid Social Justice Committee said Blevins recruited Oklahomans to join a neo-Nazi group, and attributed over 1,000 leaked chat room messages to have been posted by Blevins.

"My personal opinion is 'Nazis shouldn’t be making public policy,'" Enid resident and member of the Enid Social Justice Committee Kristi Balden said.

At a city meeting in November, 2023, Blevins took to the floor to defend his character.

“I am a different man today than I was yesterday and there is no hate in my heart," Blevins said. "I'm not going to apologize for things I never was.”

Before Enid residents head to the polls next week, they’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and hear from both Blevins and his challenger, Cheryl Patterson, Tuesday night.