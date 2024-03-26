Lindsay Public Schools Released From Lock Down

Lindsay Public Schools was under a low security lock down with a heavy police presence, according to the school's social media.

By: News 9

"We are currently under a low security lock down with heavy police presence," Lindsay Public Schools said in their post. "For the safety of students and staff please do not check your student out at this time. Thank you for your understanding and we will update with more information as soon as we can."

The school was soon released from the lock down after the 'threat' was secured, according to the school.