1 Arrested After I-35 Pursuit Ends In Norman, Suspect Rammed Into OCPD K-9 Unit

Monday, March 25th 2024, 2:49 pm
One person was arrested after a pursuit on Interstate 35 ended in Norman after authorities performed a tactical maneuver on the suspect vehicle, Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma City Police confirmed that authorities were alerted of a stolen vehicle. When officers went to make contact with the suspect on Interstate 35, near MLK Boulevard, the suspect rammed into an OCPD K-9 unit and a chase ensued, police say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted OCPD, and performed a tactical maneuver on the suspect vehicle, ending the pursuit on Interstate 35 near Indian Hills in Norman.
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is over the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
