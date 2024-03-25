1 Arrested After I-35 Pursuit Ends In Norman, Suspect Rammed Into OCPD K-9 Unit

A pursuit on Interstate 35, ended in Norman after authorities performed a tactical maneuver on the suspect vehicle, Monday afternoon.

One person was arrested after a pursuit on Interstate 35 ended in Norman after authorities performed a tactical maneuver on the suspect vehicle, Monday afternoon.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that authorities were alerted of a stolen vehicle. When officers went to make contact with the suspect on Interstate 35, near MLK Boulevard, the suspect rammed into an OCPD K-9 unit and a chase ensued, police say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted OCPD, and performed a tactical maneuver on the suspect vehicle, ending the pursuit on Interstate 35 near Indian Hills in Norman.

