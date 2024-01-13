1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting

Authorities responded to a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City where one person was shot, police say.

Friday, January 12th 2024, 8:16 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Authorities responded to a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City where one person was shot, police say.

Oklahoma City Police say the shooting occurred near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue.

OCPD confirmed there was a disturbance call with shots fired. They say EMSA transported the shooting victim to the hospital.

Police say that the suspect ran to the apartment complex nearby to get help. The condition of the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
