Charges Not Pursued Against Deputy In I-35 Deadly Shootout

The state will not pursue charges against Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman following a shootout with a suspect on October 4, 2023.

“On that day, Officer Steadman was faced with a situation that is the nightmare of all of law enforcement,” District Attorney Melissa Handke said. She emphasized that the deputy’s actions were in response to an imminent threat, “Steadman was justified in his actions.”

Steadman was working with the District 21 Drug Task Force, a cooperative effort to combat illegal drugs in Cleveland, McLain, and Garvin Counties when he attempted a traffic stop on I-35 near Exit 60 in Garvin County.

The driver, 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins, refused to stop, leading the deputy to perform a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) on Ruppe Road.

Within seconds, Jenkins exited his car and began shooting at the deputy and his car.

“Before Steadman could even get fully out of the car, Jenkins shot him the neck and the shoulder, which caused him to fall to the ground,” the district attorney explained.

After being struck, Steadman managed to return fire, but Jenkins kept shooting.

“Steadman was in a fight for his life,” Handke said.

The exchange of gunfire led to a tragic outcome, with a stray bullet killing Gwuan Frierson as he traveled northbound on nearby I-35.

The decision not to press charges in his death was made after a comprehensive examination of the evidence, interviews, and meetings with the investigating agents.

In a letter released by the district attorney, they informed the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, “Steadman returned fire responsibly, his rounds aimed toward the direction of Jenkins,” Handke said. “Somehow, one round traveled over 300 yards and struck Frierson in the face while driving down the interstate.”

According to the family's GoFundMe site in his honor, Frierson had four children and lived a good, busy, productive, and entertaining life.

“He was definitely someone that everyone loved and thought was so funny,” his daughter Kymesha Frierson shared. "We thank God for the time allowed with our Dad here on Earth.”

Prosecutors have met with Frierson’s family to express their condolence and to explain Jenkins bore sole responsibility for the accidental death of Frierson.

Jenkins, who later took his own life while evading law enforcement, initiated the chain of events leading to the tragic outcome, according to authorities.

“There is no way this could have been foreseen. Had Steadman not returned fire, I have no doubt he would have been executed by Jenkins,” Handke stated.

Steadman was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. He recently returned to work at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The footage from body cameras is expected to be released later today.

