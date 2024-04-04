1 Dead, 1 Juvenile In Custody After Midwest City Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Midwest City Thursday, police said.

According to police, on Thursday around 11:47 a.m., Midwest City Police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near Northeast 10th Street and North Air Depot Boulevard.

When an officer arrived, he was flagged down by a subject who said that his roommate had been shot, police say.

Police say that a 59-year-old victim was lying in the front yard.

Police said that they discovered the victim was shot by his 15-year-old grandson, who was taken into custody around 11:54 a.m.

When officers began questioning the grandson, police say that he said, “I’m sorry that I did that to him.”

Police say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m.

According to police, the victim's roommate stated that when told to wait for his lunch, the grandson began yelling at the victim.

The roommate stated to police that he heard two or three gunshots, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit continues to say that the roommate saw the grandson standing in the living room with a gun in his left hand.

The roommate called 911 and went outside where he flagged down officers, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the grandson said the victim had been abusive towards him, his siblings, and his mother in the past.

The grandson said he ‘decided he had had enough and the only way to make sure he could not be hurt anymore was to kill’ [him], according to the affidavit.

Police say in the affidavit, that the grandson said he shot the victim once, in the left shoulder, and once in his back.

The grandson told police that he first considered killing the victim about six months ago, according to the affidavit.

