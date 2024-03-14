1 Hospitalized After Heavy Flames Reported In Edmond Home

Heavy flames and smoke damaged a home in Edmond Thursday morning, resulting in one person being sent to the hospital.

By: News 9

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Thursday morning in Edmond, firefighters say.

The Edmond Fire Department said they responded at around 2:30 a.m. to a house near East 33rd Street and Bryant Avenue.

Firefighters said they battled heavy flames inside the home, which is now badly damaged due to smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.