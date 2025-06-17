1 killed in Noble County rollover wreck

A rollover wreck Monday night in Noble County led to the death of one person, who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

By: Christian Hans

-

One person is dead after a crash Monday evening near Perry, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the crash happened at around 9:21 p.m. along County Road 150, approximately 5 miles southeast of Perry.

One vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Boyd Sumpter of Perry, was traveling south when it departed the roadway, rolling over once before coming to a stop upright.

During the rollover, OHP says Sumpter and a passenger, 22-year-old Ashley McKinney of Cushing, were both ejected from the vehicle.

OHP says McKinney was ejected an unknown distance from the vehicle, but Supter was ejected and pinned under the vehicle's tire. McKinney was treated on the scene for injuries, but Sumpter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Sumpter nor McKinney was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, OHP says.

A second passenger, 24-year-old Sheyanna McKinney, also of Cushing, was not ejected but received a leg injury in the crash.

OHP says Sumpter was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.