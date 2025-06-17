1 killed in Noble County rollover wreck

A rollover wreck Monday night in Noble County led to the death of one person, who was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 5:52 am

By: Christian Hans


PERRY, Okla. -

One person is dead after a crash Monday evening near Perry, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the crash happened at around 9:21 p.m. along County Road 150, approximately 5 miles southeast of Perry.

One vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Boyd Sumpter of Perry, was traveling south when it departed the roadway, rolling over once before coming to a stop upright.

During the rollover, OHP says Sumpter and a passenger, 22-year-old Ashley McKinney of Cushing, were both ejected from the vehicle.

OHP says McKinney was ejected an unknown distance from the vehicle, but Supter was ejected and pinned under the vehicle's tire. McKinney was treated on the scene for injuries, but Sumpter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Sumpter nor McKinney was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, OHP says.

A second passenger, 24-year-old Sheyanna McKinney, also of Cushing, was not ejected but received a leg injury in the crash.

OHP says Sumpter was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025