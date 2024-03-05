Rep. Kyle Hilbert On Track To Be Youngest House Speaker In Oklahoma

Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, has been elected by the Oklahoma House Republican Caucus as speaker-designate for the 60th Legislature. At just 29 years old, Representative Kyle Hilbert is the youngest House Speaker Designee.

At just 29 years old, Representative Kyle Hilbert is the youngest House Speaker Designee. But he says he plans to bring fresh ideas to the capitol, tapping into his own experiences raising his two young daughters in Bristow.

Rep. Hilbert was elected to the state house in 2016 and elected as Speaker Pro Tempore of the house in 2022. In his tenure, he’s carried more than 40 bills into law.

He’s expected to join a new senate pro tem for the 60th legislature, marking new republican leadership in both the House and Senate. “It's very good, I think that both chambers are turning over leadership at the same time so we can go through that process together to figure out not just what's good for the house and what's good for the Senate; but what's good for the republican legislature to work together and try to move this state forward,” said Rep. Hilbert.

"I appreciate my colleagues' trust and confidence as we take the first step to prepare for the 60th Legislature," said Hilbert. "The speaker serves at the pleasure of the members, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by people who want to tackle the hard problems. We have no shortage of challenges facing our state, and by working collaboratively with members from rural, suburban, and urban Oklahoma, we can craft policies that make a lasting difference for our constituents."

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson extended her congratulations for Representative Hilbert, saying in a statement she looks “forward to working with him on bettering the lives of Oklahomans in this new capacity.”

House Speaker Charles McCall will continue to serve until his term ends in November. McCall is the longest-serving speaker in state history

McCall also congratulated Hilbert on the nomination. "I would like to congratulate Speaker-Designate Hilbert on his election as the Republican Caucus' nominee for Speaker of the House," said McCall, who is term-limited. "Over the past eight years, I have gotten to know Hilbert and find him to be a member and individual of the highest caliber. The Chamber will be in good hands under his leadership, and I look forward to seeing the House build upon the strong foundation that has been laid over the past decade."

The 60th Legislature will be seated after November’s elections and convene for its first session in 2025. The entire body of the House will formally vote on its next speaker on an organizational day for the 60th Oklahoma Legislature in early January 2025.