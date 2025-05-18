State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Bibles will be in Oklahoma classrooms this fall

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters says public school classrooms will receive Bibles in fall 2026 through donations, despite lawmakers rejecting his $3 million funding request.

By: Graham Dowers

-

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Oklahoma public school classrooms will receive Bibles this fall, even though lawmakers declined to fund the initiative in the proposed 2026 state budget.

Walters originally requested approximately $3 million to provide Bibles for schools, but the legislature did not allocate the funds. Despite that, he says the plan is moving forward.

“We’ve already been exhausting multiple avenues to do that,” Walters said. “We’re going to make sure that Oklahoma children understand the role the Bible played in American history, and that will happen this fall.”

Walters has launched a donation campaign to collect Bibles for classroom distribution. His department has not yet disclosed how many donations have been received.

Bibles in Oklahoma Classrooms: More Coverage

Ryan Walters discusses education budget, bible initiative, and school safety

Oklahoma Supreme Court freezes Bible-buying plan for public schools

State Board Of Education Mandates Bible In Curriculum; Lawmakers Criticize Decision

Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Reaction, Analysis Of Bible Requirement In Oklahoma Public Schools

Oklahomans React To Proposed Classroom Bible Budget

State Lawmakers Question Bidding Process For Oklahoma Classroom Bibles

Parents, Teachers, Clergy Suing To Halt Bible Mandate In Oklahoma Classrooms

Final Day For Bids On Bibles In Oklahoma Classrooms Arrives Amid Lawsuit And Controversy

Bibles being distributed to AP United States history courses, OSDE says

Lee Greenwood launches campaign to donate Bibles for Oklahoma classroom use



