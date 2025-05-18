State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Bibles will be in Oklahoma classrooms this fall

Sunday, May 18th 2025, 2:02 pm
State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Oklahoma public school classrooms will receive Bibles this fall, even though lawmakers declined to fund the initiative in the proposed 2026 state budget.
Walters originally requested approximately $3 million to provide Bibles for schools, but the legislature did not allocate the funds. Despite that, he says the plan is moving forward.
“We’ve already been exhausting multiple avenues to do that,” Walters said. “We’re going to make sure that Oklahoma children understand the role the Bible played in American history, and that will happen this fall.”
Walters has launched a donation campaign to collect Bibles for classroom distribution. His department has not yet disclosed how many donations have been received.
May 18th, 2025