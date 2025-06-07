Oklahoma Democratic leaders reflect on the 2025 legislative session

2025 legislative session wrap-up: Democratic leaders discuss victories and struggles.

By: Scott Mitchell

In this edition of Hot Seat, political analyst Scott Mitchell sits down with democratic leaders as they respond to the 2025 legislative session.

Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt says she is proud of some of the measures pushed forward, but she does not feel like all needs were met.

"Oklahoma Senate Democrats were very focused on great schools for our kids, making sure that we have access to healthcare across the state and trying to improve prosperity for working families," she said. "We did not see wins in all those areas,

Oklahoma Rep. Cyndi Muson agrees that there were wins but also some losses.

"We had some great wins in the House Democratic caucus, but also missed opportunities this legislative session," said Munson. "We were focused on lowering costs for working families, making greater access for public education and ensuring that Healthcare is affordable for all Oklahomans."

For Kirt and Munson's full remarks, watch the video above.