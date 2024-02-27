OSBI: Weatherford Man Charged In Child Exploitation Case

According to a post by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a man was charged on Monday in a child exploitation case.

By: News 9

OSBI shared that on January 18 the Weatherford Police Department and District II District Attorney's Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with a child exploitation case.

"Minors were allegedly solicited for sexual images in return for payment of monies," according to OSBI.

39-year-old Todd Alan Earp was charged on Wednesday with the following alleged felony offenses: three counts of Engaging in Communication with a Minor for Sexual or Purient Interest by Use of Technology, two counts of Executing a Scheme with Intent to Obtain Money or Services by Means of False Representation, and three counts of Soliciting and Engaging in Prostitution Within 1,000 Feet of a School, according to OSBI.

OSBI stated that Earp appeared in the District Court of Custer County on Wednesday afternoon, and was booked into the Custer County Jail.

OSBI says that the investigation into the allegations against Earp is ongoing at this time.