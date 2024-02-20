Man Charged In Moore Shooting, Accused Of Murdering Ex-Wife's Boyfriend

Charges were filed against a man suspected of murder and burglary on Tuesday, according to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges were filed against a man suspected of murder and burglary on Tuesday, according to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office.

Bobby Oliver Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection to the killing of Tevis Chess on February 14, according to an affidavit.

The DA’s Office stated that Oliver was arraigned on Tuesday, with a bond set at $3.5 million. Oliver also has a bond condition to have no contact with the state’s witnesses and will have a preliminary hearing conference on March 19 at 9 a.m.

Police say they were notified of a disturbance near Southeast 14th Street and Morgan Drive in Moore, on February 14. Police also stated that they were notified prior to arriving at the scene that a suspect was seen entering a residence without permission, shot a person, and fled the scene.

Upon arrival, police say that they located a 30-year-old male victim dead in the duplex.

During the search for Oliver, police say they were contacted by Oliver’s father. His father stated that Oliver had admitted to shooting someone, and was located at a house in Norman.

Police say they went to the location and were able to then take Oliver into custody.

According to an affidavit, Oliver’s estranged wife stated that she witnessed Oliver force his way into her residence, kick down her bedroom door, and shoot her current boyfriend, Tevis Chase several times.