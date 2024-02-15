Man Arrested After Deadly Shooting At Ex-Girlfriend's Moore Home

Moore police are investigating a deadly Valentine's Day shooting at a home in Moore. A neighbor, Tonya Cutrell, heard what she thought were gunshots a couple of doors down.

Moore Police say that the shooting occurred at a residence near Southeast 14th Street and Morgan Drive.

Police said one man died on Wednesday night, and another man was taken into custody hours after the shooting.

Police are investigating the deadly shooting as a domestic situation. They said a woman and two small children were home at the time of the shooting but unharmed.

“All the neighbors are quiet,” Cutrell said. “You don’t get any of this around here.”

Cutrell said her neighbor saw the suspect leave the scene in a truck after the shooting.

“I heard something about him going through a bedroom window,” she said.

Possibly the same way police said 30-year-old Bobby Oliver broke into the home and opened fire on a man inside.

“This is apparently his ex-girlfriend’s house, so this is a domestic situation,” said Clint Byley, Moore Police spokesman.

When police showed up to the home, they said the victim was dead, shot several times in the face and chest. Police were able to confirm the suspect's name from witnesses and neighbors.

"We had some assistance from residents nearby with doorbell footage and stuff like that,” said Byley. “We were able to get an ID on the license plate and track him down that way.”

Police found Oliver at his family's home in Norman. They said he surrendered and turned over the alleged murder weapon.

"It’s not comforting at all to know these guns are in the wrong hands, period,” said Cutrell.

Cutrell did not know anyone at the home where the man died but has questions. The same questions police plan to uncover through the investigation.

“Two doors down from my house, and the dude got shot,” said Cutrell. “I would like to know why. You know, what did he do?”

Oliver was placed in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder and burglary.