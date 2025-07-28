OCPD respond to reported stabbing, finds victim dead

Stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one dead, police investigation underway.

By: Jarred Burk

One person is dead after a stabbing early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, they received a call to the home in the 5100 block of N Roff Avenue around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. Dispatchers were told by the caller he had stabbed his girlfriend.

Authorities say when officers arrived, they found the victim dead in the garage.

No other details have been released at this time. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.



