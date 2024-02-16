Cleveland Co. Man Arrested, Accused Of Child Pornography, Crimes Against Animals

A Cleveland County man was arrested, and jailed in the Cleveland County Detention Center on Friday, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

By: News 9

-

CCSO confirmed in a press release that 45-year-old Gary Gravitt Jr. was arrested on suspicion of crimes against animals and possession of child pornography.

The press release continues to state that an investigation began in November 2023 after WhatsApp notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that its service was used to “send child sexual abuse material”.

CCSO confirmed that detectives then identified the social media user’s information, and after search warrants were obtained, detectives confirmed the tip was connected to Gravitt’s accounts.

The search also produced what the press release states as “video evidence regarding the sexual exploitation of a canine in the suspect’s home”

Authorities confirmed in the release that Gravitt had over 500 child sexual abuse material images and videos.

Gravitt is charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography, Violation of the Computer Crimes Act, and Crime Against Nature—Bestiality, according to the CCSO.