George Nigh to lie in state at Oklahoma Capitol ahead of public memorial service

Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh will lie in state at the Capitol on Monday ahead of a public memorial service honoring his life and decades of leadership.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahomans will have the chance to pay their respects to former Governor George Nigh on Monday as he lies in state at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Nigh, who died at the age of 98, served as Oklahoma’s governor for two terms and spent decades in public service. Known for his bipartisan spirit and deep commitment to the state, Nigh remains one of the most respected figures in Oklahoma political history.

Nigh will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the Capitol Rotunda, a place he served and frequented throughout his career. A public memorial service will follow next week. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 14, at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City.

Nigh’s legacy includes not only his leadership but also his character. Former colleagues and members of the media who knew him personally remembered him as humble, approachable, and focused on service, not political ambition.

“He was the type of person who rose above partisan politics,” Alex Cameron recalled. “Even though he was obviously a solid Democrat his entire career, he always put Oklahoma first.”

Nigh once said he never considered running for Congress or national office. “Happiness for me is being in Oklahoma,” Nigh said.

