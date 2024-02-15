1 Dead After Moore Shooting; Suspect Arrested In Norman

Thursday, February 15th 2024, 7:05 am
One person was taken into custody after a shooting left another person dead Wednesday night in Moore, police said.
Moore Police Department said the reported shooting occurred near Southeast 15th Street and Morgan Drive in Moore.
Authorities say that one male victim was shot at a residence and died on the scene, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
The suspect, identified as Bobby Oliver Jr., was later apprehended at a family member's home in Norman.
The identity of the victim is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
