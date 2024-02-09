Pet of the Week: Kelce

Friday, February 9th 2024, 12:38 pm
Our Pet of the Week is a 2-month-old puppy, Kelce.
He is a playful puppy who is looking for a forever family just in time for the Super Bowl.
He likes exploring and meeting new friends.
He loves Taylor Swift's songs.
Kelce is just a baby and working on learning potty training, crate training, and other common commands.
CLICK HERE to visit the Oklahoma Humane Society's website.
