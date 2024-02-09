Pet of the Week: Kelce

Our Pet of the Week is Kelce, an energetic and loving 2-month-old dog.

Friday, February 9th 2024, 12:38 pm

By: News 9


Our Pet of the Week is a 2-month-old puppy, Kelce.

He is a playful puppy who is looking for a forever family just in time for the Super Bowl.

He likes exploring and meeting new friends.

He loves Taylor Swift's songs.

Kelce is just a baby and working on learning potty training, crate training, and other common commands.

CLICK HERE to visit the Oklahoma Humane Society's website.
