Pet Of The Week: Degrassi

Friday, September 27th 2024, 12:29 pm

By: News 9


Degrassi is cute and fluffy and loves to be with her people.

She can’t stand when other dogs get in her face; she would be a great friend to another low-key dog.

She is very food-motivated and will dance for treats.

Degrassi is mostly potty trained but will need a routine in her next place.

She does well with older children and doesn’t mind cats.

Degrassi will be at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave. 

OK HUMANE SOCIETY LINKS AND EVENTS

  1. Check out okhumane.org for more information on adopting.
  2. The Oklahoma Humane Society Statewide Initiative will be hosting a vaccine clinic on October 26th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. called BOOster Bash Vaccine Clinic. It's Halloween themed so dress up your pet and get a free rabies vaccine courtesy of All Paws Rescue and a free booster vaccine courtesy of the Statewide Initiative. It will be held at the 4301 Will Rogers Parkway location by appointment. You can find a link to sign up for the event on their website. Booster Bash VaccineImage Provided By: OK Humane Society
