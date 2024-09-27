Pet Of The Week: Degrassi

Our Pet of the Week is Degrassi!

By: News 9

Degrassi is cute and fluffy and loves to be with her people.

She can’t stand when other dogs get in her face; she would be a great friend to another low-key dog.

She is very food-motivated and will dance for treats.

Degrassi is mostly potty trained but will need a routine in her next place.

She does well with older children and doesn’t mind cats.

Degrassi will be at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave.

OK HUMANE SOCIETY LINKS AND EVENTS