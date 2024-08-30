Pet Of The Week: Manson

Manson, an 8-year-old, 73-pound dog, is looking for his forever home! Caitlin from the Oklahoma Humane Society introduced Manson as the "Pet of the Week" on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: News 9

She described Manson as a "sweet older gentleman" who still loves to play catch but also enjoys relaxing on the couch. "He's big as he's going to be 8 years old, 73 pounds," Caitlin said. "He is good with cats, and other dogs as well, house trained and looking for a forever home." Caitlin noted that Manson would do best in a low-activity home, as he is more calm-natured. However, she said he still enjoys playtime and cuddling. "I think anything that's not too high activity, since he is more calm, somebody that wants to play, but also just enjoys him," Caitlin said.

Manson is currently available for adoption at the Oklahoma Humane Society's adoption center located at 7500 Northwestern Avenue. He is neutered, up-to-date on shots, fully heartworm-preventative, and microchipped.

In addition to Manson, the Oklahoma Humane Society is hosting its annual Hero Awards event, which honors community members making an impact on animal lives. The event, with a carnival theme, will be held at the Hall of Mirrors. Tickets and sponsorship information are available at okhumane.org. For more information on adopting Manson or other pets, visit News9.com/pets.