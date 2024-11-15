Pet Of The Week: Hashbrown

Our Pet of the Week is Hashbrown!

By: News 9

Hashbrown, a three-legged dog, is looking for her next adventure. She loves car rides and would happily join you as your travel companion. Energetic and playful, she enjoys running and jumping, and it’s hard to keep up with her.

Hashbrown is friendly with people and enjoys spending time with her human companions, though she also loves snacks. She is kennel-trained and potty-trained. While she has tolerated other dogs, she prefers to be the only pet in the household.

Hashbrown is available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave. For more information or to see other available pets, visit okhumane.org.