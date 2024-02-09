The Big Game: Chiefs, 49ers Fans And Restaurants Preparing For Weekend Watch Parties

As most fans prepare to watch the Big Game at home, some are putting together large watch parties to watch their team bring home a championship this weekend.

As football fans are gearing up to watch the Big Game this weekend, bars and restaurants are getting ready for a sea of crowds on Sunday.

News 9 spoke to Chiefs fans at Chalk, a restaurant and sports bar in the Chisolm Creek area of Oklahoma City, who shared more on their plans for a big watch party.

“Our entire staff will be here," Chalk manager Austin Rhoades said. "We are expecting around 80 people just for reservations and normally we're booked out an hour before the game.”

Sandy and Randy Place, self-proclaimed as Kansas City Chiefs super fans, have been in Oklahoma for over 20 years.

Sandy Place said she created a Facebook group for fellow Chiefs fans earlier this year, and since then it has grown.

“We’ve been in Oklahoma 24 years and we've been hosting Chiefs parties that entire time," Randy Place said.

Not only intending to enjoy the parties, the Places said they have to dress the part as well.

"We get all decked out," Sandy Place said, showing off her Chiefs-themed attire and decorations for the watch party this weekend.

The Big Game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.