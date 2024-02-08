Even before any team or performers take the stage history will be made in Las Vegas. It will be the first stadium to host the big game powered entirely by renewable energy.

The Big Game: 1st Game To Be Powered By Renewable Energy

While the Chiefs and 49ers are getting ready to take the field so are A-list entertainers.

That starts with Post Malone singing America the Beautiful, and Oklahoma's Own Reba McEntire singing the national anthem.

Eight-time Grammy winner Usher will be your half-time performer. He says this performance will be a celebration of his 30-year career and it will include a couple of surprise guests.

The stadium is home to the Raiders, who say sustainability was front of mind as it was built. That includes using energy from a solar installation nearby.