165 Cameras To Be Used In CBS's Airing Of The Chief's Vs. 49ers Game

Only a tiny fraction of viewers will see Sunday's game from the stands, but thanks to new technology, CBS will bring the game to the best seats in the house: your living room.

By: CBS News

When the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicks off, you're going to be seeing it from all new angles.

CBS will be utilizing 165 different cameras for this year's game, which will mark the 22nd time that CBS has aired the Super Bowl, an NFL record.

You're going to want to make sure to stay in your seat every time someone attempts an extra point or field goal because they are unveiling the 'doink' cam this year.

For the first time in NFL history, there will be small cameras embedded INTO the uprights, which will give you an unprecedented look at every kick that's attempted during the game.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker actually missed a kick off the upright last year, and if that happens again this year, it will make for wild replay, thanks to the 'doink' cam

Not only will there be six 'doink' cams, but there will also be 159 other cameras at the game, and that includes 48 cameras that will have super slow-motion capability.

Not to mention, there will also be 24 cameras capable of 4K zoom extraction, which is a record number for a Super Bowl. And, yes, you read that right, there will be 4K cameras, and that's because, for the first time, CBS will be televising the game in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR.

Although the game is being played in a dome, CBS will also be keeping track of all the action that's taking place outside of Allegiant Stadium. There will be three sky cams, two fly cams (including a "trolley cam") and three drones that will be tracking all of the action on the strip.

There will also be Techno Bird Crane, that's generally only used for movies.

The 53-foot bird crane will be located on the upper concourse of Allegiant, allowing it to provide dramatic sweeping views of the stadium.



