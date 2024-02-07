Make-A-Wish Oklahoma Grants Wishes Of Local Children

Make-A-Wish Oklahoma came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about their wish stories and community events.

By: News 9

Make-A-Wish Oklahoma came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about their wish stories and community events.

Madison Boyle, with Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, said their organization serves local children with critical illnesses.

Boyle said most of the wishes they grant are for travel, but they also have wishes such as shopping sprees, being a police officer, and more.

Make-A-Wish has a partnership with Squishmallow and has a special edition stuffed animal that all children in the program get, along with a backpack with goodies.

Ethan Zambrano, a Make-A-Wish volunteer, said he likes to volunteer with them because it brings him joy to see children have joy and hope despite their situation.

Make-A-Wish Oklahoma has several events throughout the year for the community to get involved.

February 24, 2024: Pickle N Wishes, hosted by the Western region Wish Young Professionals Council. This fourth-year event consists of a pickleball tournament that takes place at Chicken N' Pickle Oklahoma City.

March 27-28, 2024: Wish Granter Discovery Training

April 29, 2024: 19th Annual Wish Upon A Par Golf Tournament, auction items, food, awards ceremony, and happy hour. Meet local wish kids and families at The Oaks Country Club in Tulsa.

For more information on Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, CLICK HERE.