Juneteenth on the East celebrates with free events, music, fashion & community
The East End District is buzzing as “Juneteenth on the East” kicks off its three-day celebration Thursday night, marking the fifth year of this community event.
Thursday, June 19th 2025, 12:34 pm
By:
Anna Denison
The East End District is buzzing as “Juneteenth on the East” kicks off its three-day celebration Thursday night, marking the fifth year of this community event.
Event organizer JB Williams joined News 9's Addie Crawford on the Coca-Cola Porch to highlight what’s in store. “We started in 2021, and we had no idea it would still be going five years later,” Williams said. “Each year we’ve grown, and this one’s going to be our biggest yet.”
What’s Happening This Weekend
Thursday, June 19:
- Creative Panel at 7 PM: Featuring fashion icon April Walker, founder of WalkerWear. “I’ll be speaking about my fashion journey and taking questions from the community,” said Walker. “I’m all about culture, community, and creativity—so let’s go!”
- After the panel, the Thunder playoff game will be streamed live on the big screen in the East End.
Friday, June 20:
- 5K Freedom Run at 7 PM: With 2,000 runners already registered, this high-energy evening race is free to participate in. “It’s impossible to talk about freedom and not have the events be free,” Williams said.
Saturday, June 21:
- Main Festival on 23rd Street: Street closures will make way for a family-friendly block party featuring:
- Grammy-nominated artist Big K.R.I.T. as headliner
- Food trucks, vendors, dance performances, and a kids zone
- Live entertainment from local and national talent
Anna Denison
Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024.