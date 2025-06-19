Juneteenth on the East celebrates with free events, music, fashion & community

The East End District is buzzing as “Juneteenth on the East” kicks off its three-day celebration Thursday night, marking the fifth year of this community event.

By: Anna Denison

Event organizer JB Williams joined News 9's Addie Crawford on the Coca-Cola Porch to highlight what’s in store. “We started in 2021, and we had no idea it would still be going five years later,” Williams said. “Each year we’ve grown, and this one’s going to be our biggest yet.”

What’s Happening This Weekend

Thursday, June 19:

Creative Panel at 7 PM: Featuring fashion icon April Walker, founder of WalkerWear. “I’ll be speaking about my fashion journey and taking questions from the community,” said Walker. “I’m all about culture, community, and creativity—so let’s go!” After the panel, the Thunder playoff game will be streamed live on the big screen in the East End.

Friday, June 20:

5K Freedom Run at 7 PM: With 2,000 runners already registered, this high-energy evening race is free to participate in. “It’s impossible to talk about freedom and not have the events be free,” Williams said.

Saturday, June 21: