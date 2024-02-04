4 Inmates Treated For Suspected Overdose At Oklahoma County Detention Center

Saturday, February 3rd 2024, 7:31 pm
The Oklahoma County Detention Center is investigating after four inmates were treated for suspected overdoses.
DOC officials said two people were taken to the hospital on Friday night while two others were treated in-house.
In a statement, officials said all staff members carry Narcan while on duty.
No names have been released.
