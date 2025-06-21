Amanda Clinton, newly elected Tulsa Lawmaker, focuses on education, tribal relations and economic growth

In this edition of Hot Seat, newly elected Rep. Amanda Clinton discusses her path to office, top legislative priorities, and how she hopes to bridge divides across Oklahoma.

By: Scott Mitchell

Amanda Clinton, the newly elected state representative for House District 71 in Tulsa, says her experience in tribal government, small business and communication positions her to bring a new perspective to the Oklahoma Legislature.

“This is ... not something that was ever on my vision board,” Clinton said, “I felt like I was much more qualified than everyone else who had thrown their hat in the ring.”

Clinton, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, has lived in the district for more than 20 years and previously served as vice president of communications for the Cherokee Nation. She also founded a consulting firm that works with tribal governments.

The former journalist and small business owner said her priorities reflect the conversations she had with voters while campaigning.

Clinton replaces Amanda Swope, who left the seat to join Tulsa Mayor Nichols’s administration. Clinton now becomes the fourth consecutive woman, and third Native woman, to represent the district, which sits entirely within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.

Clinton said she hopes to bridge what she sees as a growing rural-urban divide in state politics, drawing on her upbringing in rural Mayes County and her current ties to urban Tulsa.

