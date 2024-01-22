Several Drivers Stranded In Ditch Near I-35 Service Road

Brad Bedford went to get gas after work this morning and became stuck in a ditch when he left the parking lot and could not get enough traction.

He said he is near Northeast 122nd Street and North I-35 Service Road.

He was leaving a Love's Travel Stop when his car could not get enough traction and sent him into a ditch.

Bedford told Robin and Lacie on the phone that there are four other vehicles in front of him, and he thinks if anyone tries to help them, they will get stuck, too.

Bedford's wife, Shannon, responded to a Facebook post saying her husband was stuck.