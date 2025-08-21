OKC family says backyard is dangerously eroding, desperate for help

Family in Oklahoma City seeks help as backyard erodes, threat looming over their property near 150th and N MacArthur Blvd.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

An Oklahoma City family told News 9 on Wednesday that their backyard is dangerously and rapidly eroding, and they are desperate for help.

With a child under two and another due next month, the Khalaf family said it’s only a matter of time before major damage strikes their property.

Shane Khalaf and his wife, the homeowners, showed News 9 the erosion behind their home near 150th and N MacArthur Blvd.

He said a 15–20-foot drop-off is encroaching on his fence line, but neither of the neighboring property developers News 9 spoke with believes they are financially responsible.

"This has become a full-time job, to make sure that our house is staying anchored to the ground and we're not losing it and losing a ton of money in the process,” Khalaf shared.

He said he has watched the land around his fence line recede since 2023, when his family first moved into the home.

Khalaf explained that he worked with an engineer, who believes it to be a drainage matter stemming from the City of Oklahoma City’s street expansion back in 2020.

"This is starting upstream with the city's cobalt that they put in with no plans of where that water was going to really go and how it was going to impact this land out here,” he said.

County property records showed the City of Oklahoma City does own one of the neighboring plots of land, where Khalaf said part of the erosion is coming from, but a city drainage engineer told News 9 they visited the site and determined it to be a private issue between the Khalaf family and the property developer of the land next to it.

The land, owned by Tim Smith, is considered part of a FEMA flood zone. When it rains, the water from Smith’s property flows up to the Khalaf’s property line.

(Map shows FEMA flood zone in dark gray; red circle is the approximate location of the Khalaf's house)

“It’s frustrating because the water is going nowhere but downstream at our house right now.

News 9 spoke with Smith for 20 minutes on the phone, trying to gain his perspective on the matter, but he declined to comment on the record.

"We're just in this weird spot where half the erosion is on Tim Smith's side and then the other part of the erosion is coming from the Oklahoma City side and neither party is wanting to take responsibility with it."

Khalaf said he believes it’ll only be a couple of years before the erosion starts affecting the foundation of their home.

The family added that it will cost 75 to $100,000 to permanently fix the erosion, which they emphasized they should not have to pay.