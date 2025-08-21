Garfield County construction worker dies after fall from wind turbine

Worker fatally falls from wind turbine under construction near Phillips Road, Garfield County.

By: Destini Pittman

A worker is dead after falling from a wind turbine that was under construction Tuesday night, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident happened east of 150th near Phillips Road.

Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

GSCO said companies usually work on the turbines at night, as there is typically less wind.

Authorities say this incident is still under investigation.