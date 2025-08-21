Legionella signs posted inside Lawton Federal Building

Several visitors to the Lawton Federal Building on Wednesday noticed the signs. Oklahoma's State Department of Health said no public health investigation is underway at the moment.

By: Matt McCabe

-

A sign posted at the federal building in Lawton on Wednesday said "Legionella has been detected in the drinking water system" and was marked with a logo for the General Services Administration, and a QR code to a fact page about Legionnaires' Disease.

Multiple people who were at the building on Wednesday confirmed seeing the signs.

A spokesperson for GSA confirmed it was working on a response to News 9 about the signs. Oklahoma's State Department of Health said no public health investigation is ongoing at the facility at this time.

It follows a separate case earlier in the month in Midwest City. A resident at a senior living facility died from Legionnaires' Disease, which presents symptoms similar to Pneumonia.

Nationally, an outbreak in New York City has captured attention with more than 100 cases and five deaths.

But, OU Health physician and dean of the Hudson College of Public Health, Dale Bratzler, said there's no need for concern about Legionella in Oklahoma.

"I think the main thing is people need to understand that this is typically not spread person to person like other respiratory viruses, like Covid, influenza or something," he said. "You get those from person-to-person contact. This disease, you get it from a contaminated water supply; and that water somehow gets misted in a way that you can breathe in."

According to data from the CDC, 49 cases of Legionnaires Disease have been reported in Oklahoma in 2025.

Bratzler said it's possible Oklahoma's extreme heat can promote the growth of the Legionella bacteria in some pipes.

"One good thing that we have now that we didn't have back in 1976 is we have rapid tests that can detect Legionella, and we have antibiotics that are effective in treating them," he added.